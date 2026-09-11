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I have long remained sceptical of the now not-so-new subgenre of action games known as Soulslikes. Dark Souls, Demon's Souls and Bloodborne are among my absolute favourite games, but for some reason I've lived by an unspoken principle that only FromSoftware's games are any good, and no others. I tried Lords of the Fallen, Transistor and the first Mortal Shell, but always felt that something was missing from the gameplay experience and soon abandoned the idea that anyone other than Miyazaki could be responsible for designing my dark action games.

Now, however, I've changed my mind, because as I take my first tentative steps in Mortal Shell 2, it's a feeling other than scepticism that washes over me. Contrary to what I expected, I find myself genuinely impressed by what I see. The dark atmosphere immediately captures my attention, and everything from the lighting to the character models and level design leads me to conclude that Mortal Shell 2 is a stylish game. Really stylish, in fact, and if I may be so bold, I'd go so far as to say that, purely aesthetically, it's the most visually stunning title in its subgenre. The world adopts a darker and slightly more grotesque style than, say, FromSoftware usually does, which gives it that rather cosily menacing feel that we masochistic gamers tend to appreciate, and I'm immediately keen to set off on a journey of discovery.

In rare cases, we make new friends along the way...

I play as The Harbinger, a sort of immortal being with the unique ability to switch between the bodies of various fallen warriors throughout history. Each body, or shell, offers new offensive and defensive abilities and specialities, as well as some really cool gear that always makes me feel wonderfully edgy as I wander amongst the dark ruins of the fallen kingdom of Fallgrim. My mission is to find and recover a number of stolen sacred eggs and return them to their rightful place in Marrow's Keep, which also serves as my starting point and, to some extent, a gathering place during my adventure. Anyone familiar with places like Firelink Shrine, Majula, Hunter's Dream, Nexus and other hub worlds of the same sort will probably recognise that, as well as being a useful place for upgrading equipment, amongst other things, and an important location for the narrative, it soon becomes something of a home to which I return at regular intervals, if only to pop in and catch up on the latest news.

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Out in the field, however, it is anything but cosy, and it is, of course, there that the bulk of Mortal Shell 2 takes place. The enemies are numerous, often grotesque and of varying sizes, and although by design I'm constantly at a disadvantage, I simultaneously feel well-equipped to emerge victorious from almost any battle. Provided, at least, that I stay focused. For, just like similar games in the genre, Mortal Shell 2 invites me into an almost rhythmic dance between myself and my enemies, where powerful strikes are interspersed with well-timed dodges and parries until one side has prevailed. I need to remain constantly alert to the movement patterns of my murderous opponents, and to remain humble in the face of the fact that a brutal assault may not always be the best way forward; I soon settle into a style of play that feels both challenging and rewarding in a way I don't think I've experienced since Bloodborne. Although Mortal Shell 2 is a game with its usual high level of difficulty, nine times out of ten it feels as though a lost battle is down to a misstep on my part, rather than an enemy pulling some BS, which is something I've encountered in Elden Ring, amongst others. Here, I'm invited into a more honest and personal form of combat where it's all about staying focused long enough to emerge victorious.

Mortal Shell 2 is probably the best-looking game in the genre...

My main tool for keeping the battles interesting is my ability to parry incoming attacks with a well-timed button press. In a similar way to how it works in Sekiro, amongst other games, all enemies have a stagger gauge that is depleted every time I manage to parry a strike. When the gauge is full, the enemies lose their guard and I get the chance to execute a critical counter-attack, which is often very stylishly choreographed and seemingly uniquely tailored to each individual type of enemy. This contributes to an almost cinematic feel, where every melee encounter feels like a decisive exchange of strikes and counter-attacks, often culminating in a brutal finisher where my Harbringer gets to show who's really in charge. The developers have also chosen to remove the stamina gauge in Mortal Shell 2, which is a welcome change that further ensures that every clash only ends when one side is left standing. There are no unnecessary pauses between blows; instead, I'm free to keep hammering away right to the very end.

Compared to FromSoftware's games, the weapons scattered throughout Mortal Shell 2 are very few in number, which means that whenever I come across a new weapon, it's always with a sense of anticipation and curiosity about what makes this particular one unique. Each weapon is linked to a specific shell and acts as a piece of the puzzle in the former individual's story, making them feel like a meaningful part of the narrative even when I choose not to use them. There are, furthermore, two types of weapon: close-quarters combat and long-range, which I'm free to mix and match until I've found a combination that works for me. Ammunition for the latter is continuously replenished as I land physical hits in close combat, whilst simultaneously sharing a pool with my other abilities derived from shells and other items. This means that long-range weapons generally feel more like a complement rather than something to rely on wholeheartedly, and on the whole I think it works well and motivates me to choose the path of violence, even when I could just as easily have run past a group of enemies.

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This journey takes us back to 2011 and the feeling of playing Dark Souls for the first time...

However, it does happen - quite often, in fact - that I do not emerge victorious from a battle. When my health bar drops to zero, my Harbringer is hurled out of its human shell and given one last chance to take control of the situation. In this state, I lose all the abilities linked to my shell and have to rely, even more than before, on my close-quarters combat skills to avoid meeting my final end. Just as my ammunition reloads, I then get the chance to reclaim my body by dealing a certain amount of damage. The feeling that there's often a last resort usually also encourages me to take slightly bigger risks and choose to run into dangerous situations in a way I would otherwise have avoided for purely strategic reasons.

The fact that I've repeatedly drawn parallels with FromSoftware's titles is, of course, because this is a game that, in almost every essential respect, builds on the dark, intense and now well-known type of gaming experience that began with Demon's Souls and its sequels. With Mortal Shell 2, however, the developers have achieved the impressive feat of honouring that legacy whilst simultaneously creating something that feels entirely its own - a game that actually stands on its own merits without needing comparison to Miyazaki's titles. That said, the joy of discovery and the atmosphere in Mortal Shell 2's compact open world, combined with the engaging combat, mean that my journey through Fallgrims reminds me of what it felt like to wander through Lordran for the first time. To sum up my experience, that's more or less where it lands. Mortal Shell 2 isn't Dark Souls, and I'm not even sure it's trying to be, but it feels like Dark Souls - albeit in a new and fresh way. Despite a few bugs which, on a couple of occasions, have forced me to restart the game, my experience is that soulslikes have never been as good as Mortal Shell 2, and if you're even slightly interested in the genre, this is something you need to try.