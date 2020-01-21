Mortal Kombat's Scorpion getting his own animated film

A Mortal Kombat live-action film is in the works, but now The Hollywood Reporter tells us that an animated project is coming from Warner Bros. Animation as well, called Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge.

As you may have guessed, this is focused on Scorpion, with Joel McHale voicing Johnny Cage as Jennifer Carpenter brings Sonya Blade to life. Patrick Seitz, however, is voicing the titular Scorpion, having done so some of the games.

Jordan Rodrigues also features as Lui Kang; Patrick Seitz plays Hanzo Hasashi; Steve Blum acts as Sub-Zero; Artt Butler is Shang Tsung; Darin De Paul is Quan Chi; Robin Atkin Downes is included as Kano; David B. Mitchell plays Raiden; Ike Amadi brings Jax Briggs to life; Kevin Michael Richardson is Goro; Grey Griffin plays both Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi; and Fred Tatasciore becomes Demon Torturer.

Ethan Spaulding is the director of this project, with Jeremy Adams writing the script. Rick Morales acts as producer while Jim Krieg is co-producer, with Sam Register being an executive producer and Netherrealm's Ed Boon being a creative consultant.

Do you have high hopes?

