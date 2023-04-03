Mortal Kombat was originally considered to be called Kumite

HQ

It was hard to believe anything this weekend as it was the April Fools' Day, which seems to be somewhat of a favorite day on the internet that all companies wants in on. April 1 was also the day that Ed Boon decided to share an old name he (and probably the Mortal Kombat co-creator John Tobias) once considered for Mortal Kombat.

It turns out on of the titles they played with before settling was Kumite. While Kumite is a good name (karate related) that is fairly frequently used for fighting tournaments and so on, we're very glad they thought about this a bit longer. It's hard to imagine Mortal Kombat today without "Combat", and pretty much every other word on C, spelled with a K - or what do you think?