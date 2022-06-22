Cookies

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat voice actor seems to have implied a new game in the series

A since deleted tweet suggests so.

HQ

Mortal Kombat 11 was released back in April 2019, an easier time when no one knew what Covid-19 was. Since then, the game has entertained us greatly, but surely we aren't the only ones looking forward to the next installation?

Fortunately, it seems like it might be coming. The Johnny Cage voice actor tweeted a video of himself at the Warner Bros. studios, accompanied what seemed to be Mortal Kombat 2 music and a speaker saying "Every deadly technique. It's savage combat."

While this really doesn't say much and came out of the blue, a lot of people thought it was an indication that he had done recordings for the next installation in the series. The speculations could have ended there, but when the tweet was suddenly removed with no comment - you know someone has asked him to do this.

Still not much, but what do you make of this story?

Mortal Kombat 11

Thanks VGC

