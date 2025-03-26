Mortal Kombat remasters are just a matter of time according to Ed Boon

HQ

More than 30 years have passed since we were first introduced to Raiden, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Kano and all the other merry combatants in Ed Boon and John Tobias' bloody knuckle sandwich.

A lot has happened since then, not least the soft reboot that took place with the Mortal Kombat 1 launch the other year. But for the two creators, not the least Ed Boon, it's not all about renewal and, according to him, there is a strong desire to return to the series' roots.

Something he also talked about in an interview with Cleveland Gaming Classic where Boon mentioned that remastering older titles is only a matter of time, and something he really wants to realise.

"I would love it if we could revisit some of those moments with the latest technology. Remasters, another action-adventure game, there's great opportunities for that. One day the stars are going to align and we're going to make that happen."