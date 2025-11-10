Mortal Kombat releases Elder God Bundle containing 3 games and all their DLCs

HQ

Now that Mortal Kombat 1 has been winding down major support for some months, and won't be getting any new story content or DLC, NetherRealm appears to be moving onto its next big project. In the meantime, though, we're getting one bundle big enough to challenge the Elder Gods, containing three games and all of their DLCs.

The Mortal Kombat: Elder Gods Bundle is available now on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam stores. It costs £69.99, and comes with the Definitive Edition of Mortal Kombat 1, the Ultimate Edition of Mortal Kombat 11, and Mortal Kombat XL. While Mortal Kombat X is a decade old at this point, to have three substantial MK experiences for the price of one AAA release today feels like a pretty fair price. If you've somehow skipped one of these games, or simply want to pick up every bit of DLC in a convenient place, now's your chance.

We're still waiting to know what NetherRealm Studios is working on next. Right now, fans are clear in their want for a new Injustice, and while the introduction of the DCU seems a perfect time to bring these characters into a fighting game, Mortal Kombat remains NetherRealm's bread and butter.