Mortal Kombat 12

Mortal Kombat pro player expects an announcement this week

The tweet has even caught the eye of industry insider Jeff Grubb.

SonicFox is one of the biggest names in fighting games, if not eSports in general. They are especially dominant in Mortal Kombat and Injustice, and are often associated heavily with NetherRealm's games.

Now, SonicFox has taken to Twitter to announce they believe an announcement for the upcoming Mortal Kombat 12 will be hitting us this week. Under their initial tweet, industry insider Jeff Grubb posted "I think they're going to space."

This could be just trolling from Grubb, and there's no word on if SonicFox has a reliable source for their information, but considering the underwhelming way that Mortal Kombat 12 was initially revealed, we'd hope to see something more exciting from NetherRealm sooner rather than later.

