Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will shut down in October

Recently, we reported that NetherRealm, the studio behind Mortal Kombat and Injustice, was laying off all of its mobile team, accounting for around 50 employees. At the time, we knew this couldn't be good for Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, the mobile spin-off of the hit fighter, and now we have news it's shutting down for good.

The game will remain online for those who've already downloaded it until the 21st of October, and in-app purchases will be up until the 23rd of August. It was removed from app stores yesterday, so unfortunately the only people who can play are those with the game already on their devices.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught wasn't something for every fan, but it's still a sad day for those who enjoyed playing the mobile version of the goriest fighting game out there.