Mortal Kombat movie sequel going ahead as planned

It has been revealed that the sequel to the Mortal Kombat movie will be going ahead as planned. Production company New Line is looking to continue progressing with the movie, and as Deadline reports, has brought back the first movie's director, Simon McQuoid, to helm the project.

This comes following the success of the Mortal Kombat movie, which opened in April 2021 as a day-and-date premiere in both cinemas and on HBO Max. The movie did well enough that it had the sequel greenlit soon after release, and now with McQuoid back in the director's chair, it hopefully won't be too long until production gets underway. As for who is writing the sequel, that duty is falling to Jeremy Slater.