Mortal Kombat movie delayed again, but not by much

Get over here...a week later than planned.

I was hoping Warner Bros. felt very confident about the new date when we learned Simon McQuoid's very promising Mortal Kombat movie had been delayed to April 16 last December, but things happen during the pandemic. Fortunately, it's an even shorter delay this time around.

Because Warner Bros. has, after a few minutes of rumours, confirmed that Mortal Mortal has been delayed one week, so it's now set to arrive on April 23 on HBO Max and cinemas where they're open.

