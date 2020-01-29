Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge gets new trailer

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge is an upcoming animated movie about - you guessed it - Mortal Kombat. The movie will be available on Blu-ray, DVD and digital starting this spring, 2020.

Now IGN has published on Youtube "Exclusive Official Trailer" about what is coming. You can see a lot of familiar faces, heart-pumping epic music and a bunch of action.

There is also a new live-action Mortal Kombat movie coming, and its premiere is expected to be in 2021. So while waiting for that, get ready to watch Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Scorpion, Sub-Zero and others in animated form.