Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection restores every Mortal Kombat game from arcade, home and handhelds

Fighting games fans must have enjoyed Sony' State of Play: beyond the Arc System Works Marvel Game, Digital Eclipse (known for restoring historic video games, from consoles or arcades) announced a collection that many of us were waiting for ages: the original Mortal Kombat games.
Tittled Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, this collection will include the original versions of the four main Mortal Kombat games... as well as all console editions (including on handhelds, even to Game Boy Advance). And there are more games still to be announced for the kollection.
But the game will also come with documentaries about the history of Mortal Kombat, including design documents, early prototype materials, motion-capture sessions, concept art, and some bonus content like interactive timelines or photo and video galleries. Truly a restoration, rather than a simply classic games collection.
Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection later this year on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.