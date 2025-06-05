Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection restores every Mortal Kombat game from arcade, home and handhelds

Fighting games fans must have enjoyed Sony' State of Play: beyond the Arc System Works Marvel Game, Digital Eclipse (known for restoring historic video games, from consoles or arcades) announced a collection that many of us were waiting for ages: the original Mortal Kombat games.

Tittled Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, this collection will include the original versions of the four main Mortal Kombat games... as well as all console editions (including on handhelds, even to Game Boy Advance). And there are more games still to be announced for the kollection.



Mortal Kombat - 1992: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear



Mortal Kombat II -1993: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X



Mortal Kombat 3 - 1995: Arcade, SNES, Genesis



Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 - 1995: Arcade, SNES



Mortal Kombat 4 - 1997: Arcade



Mortal Kombat Advance - 2001: Game Boy Advance



Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance - 2002: Game Boy Advance



Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition - 2003: Game Boy Advance



???



But the game will also come with documentaries about the history of Mortal Kombat, including design documents, early prototype materials, motion-capture sessions, concept art, and some bonus content like interactive timelines or photo and video galleries. Truly a restoration, rather than a simply classic games collection.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection later this year on PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.