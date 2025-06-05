Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection announced

If you like Mortal Kombat, there is something really neat to look forward to in 2025. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection has been announced for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox - and is an attempt to offer pretty much all the important older games for modern formats - including portable titles. They write the following:

Here's a list of the playable games we've announced so far - with more on the way.



Mortal Kombat - 1992: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear



Mortal Kombat II -1993: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X



Mortal Kombat 3 - 1995: Arcade, SNES, Genesis



Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 - 1995: Arcade, SNES



Mortal Kombat 4 - 1997: Arcade



Mortal Kombat Advance - 2001: Game Boy Advance



Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance - 2002: Game Boy Advance



Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition - 2003: Game Boy Advance



???



It looks to be a solid collection and whether any of the more modern titles are included is still unclear as there is more to be revealed. Digital Eclipse will also offer new ways to access the games' secrets, bu they have not yet announced what this means. If you are curious about more information about the release, you can watch the trailer below. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is scheduled for release later in 2025. Which Mortal Kombat title is your favorite?