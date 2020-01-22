Mortal Kombat Kollection Online PEGI rating spotted

Mortal Kombat 11 might have been released last year to keep fighting fans entertained with a new entry in the long-running franchise, but a PEGI rating seems to have spilled the beans on another upcoming project - the Mortal Kombat Kollection Online.

This has been listed for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and the description reads as follows:

"Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that Mortal Kombat fans always wanted. Upgraded art, gameplay, and online features provide an incredible experience that revive the 'klassics'."

As reported by Nintendo Life, a project from the team behind Mortal Kombat Returns and Mortal Kombat HD Remix was reportedly canceled two years ago, so this may be related to that.

Mortal Kombat 11 is still going strong with DLC releases, including the recent addition of DC's Joker, so it's a pretty good time to be a fan of the series. A new animated film has even been reported, featuring the likes of Joel McHale.

What do you want to see from this Kollection?

