LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Surge 2: The Kraken
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Mortal Kombat Kollection Online

Mortal Kombat Kollection Online PEGI rating spotted

This will bring some of the "klassics" back with improved visuals and an online experience too.

Mortal Kombat 11 might have been released last year to keep fighting fans entertained with a new entry in the long-running franchise, but a PEGI rating seems to have spilled the beans on another upcoming project - the Mortal Kombat Kollection Online.

This has been listed for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and the description reads as follows:

"Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that Mortal Kombat fans always wanted. Upgraded art, gameplay, and online features provide an incredible experience that revive the 'klassics'."

As reported by Nintendo Life, a project from the team behind Mortal Kombat Returns and Mortal Kombat HD Remix was reportedly canceled two years ago, so this may be related to that.

Mortal Kombat 11 is still going strong with DLC releases, including the recent addition of DC's Joker, so it's a pretty good time to be a fan of the series. A new animated film has even been reported, featuring the likes of Joel McHale.

What do you want to see from this Kollection?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Mortal Kombat Kollection Online

Related texts



Loading next content