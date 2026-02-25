Mortal Kombat II doubles down on action, humor, and fatalities in this brand new trailer

HQ

Warner Bros is stepping up the game in this newly released trailer of the hotly anticipated Mortal Kombat-sequel, and this time it's Johnny Cage who's stepping into the spotlight.

As expected, it's equal parts brutal action and razor-sharp humor, and this new trailer gives us more of a taste of what's to come—from spectacular finishes to muscular characters in (let's be honest here) pretty wonderfully nerdy costumes. In short, it embraces everything that really IS Mortal Kombat, and it feels just right.

The film continues the story of Earthrealm's warriors who are forced to face the threat from Outworld and its ruler Shao Kahn. A grand premiere awaits in early summer, and it seems that the critics of the first film, which often felt far too serious for its own good, have clearly been listened to. Check out the new trailer below.

Are you excited for some Mortal Kombat?