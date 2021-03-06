Mortal Kombat has "the best fight scenes that have ever been on film"

You're watching Advertisements

We all have our favorite fighting scenes from movies. Often from classics like Gladiator, Oldboy, The Transporter, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Kick-Ass or perhaps Hong Kong masterpieces like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon or Legend of the Drunken Master. But if the director of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, Simon McQuoid, is to be believed - there's a new gun in town.

When Collider visited the set of Mortal Kombat and got the opportunity to talk with McQuoid, he made no secret that they have attempted to deliver "the best fight scenes that have ever been on film." This is of course quite a lot to live up to and it remains to be seen if he has coverage for that statement.

We have to say though, that the first trailer looked so good that we wouldn't entirely rule a homerun out of the question.