Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Mortal Kombat has "the best fight scenes that have ever been on film"

That's if director Simon McQuoid is to be believed.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We all have our favorite fighting scenes from movies. Often from classics like Gladiator, Oldboy, The Transporter, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Kick-Ass or perhaps Hong Kong masterpieces like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon or Legend of the Drunken Master. But if the director of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, Simon McQuoid, is to be believed - there's a new gun in town.

When Collider visited the set of Mortal Kombat and got the opportunity to talk with McQuoid, he made no secret that they have attempted to deliver "the best fight scenes that have ever been on film." This is of course quite a lot to live up to and it remains to be seen if he has coverage for that statement.

We have to say though, that the first trailer looked so good that we wouldn't entirely rule a homerun out of the question.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Mortal Kombat has "the best fight scenes that have ever been on film"


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy