Mortal Kombat fan-favourite Takeda returns with some whip-roaring gameplay

The final DLC character coming to Mortal Kombat 1 (for now) has been given a fresh look with a new gameplay trailer. Takeda Takahashi, son of Kenshi and student of Scorpion, is no pushover, and combines ancient Shirai-Ryu techniques with modern gadgets to slice his foes.

Takeda's whips combine with bombs to string together some deadly combos, and his teleport means he's never far from punching you in the face. Interestingly, in the trailer below we don't see Ferra, who is the final Kameo character.

Instead, we get a mix of other Kameos who aid Takeda in laying the smack down on his enemies. Both Takeda and Ferra will be available from the 23rd of July for those with access to the Kombat Pack or Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1.