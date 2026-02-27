Mortal Kombat creator interested in bringing back Killer Instinct

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 sold well, but still didn't quite live up to Warner Bros.'s expectations, and support was discontinued ahead of schedule. Unfortunately, we don't know what NetherRealm Studios has been working on since then, but many believe it's a new Injustice, their popular DC fighting series, which would make sense given the newly launched DC Universe.

But... could it be that they are doing something completely different? The founder of the studio and co-creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, ran a somewhat odd poll on X that just ended. Strangely enough, he wonders what his followers think is the best way to "bring back Killer Instinct." As we know, this is Microsoft's game series, which was started by Rare in the mid-90s.

Boon is known for often teasing his followers with obscure hints and other things, and he writes that he is "just curious." However, that hasn't stopped people from speculating that the Xbox team may have started a collaboration with NetherRealm to get them to make the next Killer Instinct, just as Marvel has worked with Capcom on fighting games on several occasions.

We probably shouldn't read too much into this, but you might agree that it's a strange question worth paying attention to, right? You can see the result in the image below.