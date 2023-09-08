Mortal Kombat creator eat spicy chicken on Hot Ones

HQ

The simple premise of having celebrities eating very, very spicy chicken wings while performing really well made interviews has become a very winning concept for Hot Ones. The most popular episodes (like when Gordon Ramsay first visited) has well over 100 million views.

The latest episode was published yesterday, and surprisingly enough, it wasn't the average singer, actor or athlete that visited the show - but a veteran video game creator. As you've probably already figured out, we're talking about Ed Boon, co-founder of Mortal Kombat and still the main man behind the franchise.

Boon gets questions about the importance of a story in fighting games, his thoughts on guest characters and a whole lot more. And it seems like Boon can handle really spicy food as there was no trace of him spitting fire like Scorpion ever after the most savage wings.

Take a look at this episode below, it's both interesting and good fun.