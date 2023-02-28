Mortal Kombat co-creator really loved the latest The Last of Us episode

HQ

Episode 7, Left Behind, started streaming yesterday on HBO Max. We really liked the episode that helped us understand Ellie better and also learned us more about her background story in the TV series universe.

Another person who also like the episode a lot, is Ed Boon. He is the famous co-creator of Mortal Kombat, and actually still the director for the franchise more than 30 years later. If you've seen the episode, you surely know why he was so thrilled (besides it being brilliant). Here the tweet he shared regarding this a couple of hours ago.

Speaking of Mortal Kombat, by the way... Mortal Kombat 12 was actually confirmed late last week in the weirdest possible way after months and months of teasing in what probably was a huge anti-climax for the developers. But at least we know it's coming.

Did you like the latest The Last of Us episode and what did you think of the Mortal Kombat II segment?