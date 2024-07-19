Mortal Kombat and Injustice developer next to be hit with layoffs

HQ

Just when you think you haven't heard about more layoffs affecting the games industry for a while, another round arrives. This time, it's NetherRealm Studios, the creator of Mortal Kombat and Injustice, that is having to reduce its employee count, by a reported approximate 50 individuals.

Insider Gaming notes that it's the entire mobile team that is being let go, and that this was confirmed by various posts popping up on LinkedIn from members of this team revealing that their employment with NetherRealm has been terminated.

Neither NetherRealm nor parent company Warner Bros. Games has commented on these layoffs as of yet, but this will likely mean that the Mortal Kombat mobile game is in danger of being shut down. It's unclear whether any of the rest of the NetherRealm teams have been affected.

These layoffs also catapult the total annual layoffs in the video game industry this year to almost 11,000 people, which is far higher than the entirety of 2023 ultimately clocked, and we've still got over five months left in the year.