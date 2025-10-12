Mortal Kombat 3 officially confirmed by Warner Bros

A third Mortal Kombat movie is officially in the works. Something which has been officially confirmed by Warner and New Line, despite the fact that the sequel to the four year old reboot still is awaiting a theatrical debut.

The news broke during NYCC this weekend when screenwriter Jeremy Slater took to the stage alongside some of the cast and crew and revealed that he's been hired to write a new script for a third movie. A clear signal from Warner that they believe in the franchise and that the future is strong.

During the panel at NYCC Slater said:

"Our friends at New Line and Warner Bros. are so happy with this movie. They are so excited. They are so convinced that there is a giant fanbase waiting for it that they have already hired me to start writing the next installment of Mortal Kombat."

Details are of course sparse and other than the fact that Slater has been hired to pen another script, there's little else known. Hopefully this will mean more exciting battles in Outworld, and even more characters from the series deep roster.

Are you ready for another round of Mortal Kombat?