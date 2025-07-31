Mortal Kombat 3 is all but confirmed alongside spin-off

HQ

Mortal Kombat 2 hasn't even hit theatres yet, but producer Todd Garner knows there are plans for the future of the franchise so long as the upcoming movie is successful in theatres.

Speaking to YouTuber FutureBoyWho2 (via MaxBlizz), Garner said that "there are plans going forward...If we're allowed to do further movies, hopefully this one does well enough, there's a chance to do other things; spin-offs, another sequel to propel the story, bring in different characters, and evolve the characters that we already have."

Scorpion, Bi-Han (Noob Saibot), and Kano were listed as some of the characters that might get deeper developments if the franchise was allowed to continue. Considering the first film released during the pandemic and still managed to be a big enough hit for Warner Bros to greenlight a sequel, we'd hope the Karl Urban-led sequel can make lightning strike twice.

Mortal Kombat 2 releases on the 24th of October in theatres.