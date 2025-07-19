Mortal Kombat 2's Johnny Cage has his own IMDb profile

HQ

Mortal Kombat 2 brings back a bunch of franchise favourites, as well as new faces from the games onto the big screen. Karl Urban will be playing the former D-list actor Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, who now has a spoofed IMDb profile.

As caught by TheGamer, Cage's profile on IMDb lists films such as Uncaged Fury, Hard to Cage, The Gist of My Fist, Rebel Without a Cage, Cool Hand Cage, and Caged Rage, all of which have a 6.9 rating, which - jokes aside - isn't actually that bad.

A shame there's no mention of Ninja Mime, though. The profile currently exists just as a screenshot rather than an actual IMDb page, but still comes packed with jokes including his unknown age and an ad for his own brand of sunglasses.

Mortal Kombat 2 hits theatres on the 24th of October 2025.