Mortal Kombat 2 trailer introduces Katana, Shao Kahn, Jade and more

Yesterday's teaser trailer made it quite clear that the Mortal Kombat 2 movie will have quite a bit of humour in it. One of the main reasons for this is the inclusion of Karl Urban's Johnny Cage, and today's real trailer shows why fans have been looking forward to it.

Because pretty much everyone besides Cage know what the Mortal Kombat tournament is in the Mortal Kombat 2 trailer. Seems like he'll learn the hard way...We also get our first look at Kitana, Shao Kahn, Baraka, Jade (played by someone fans of Naughty Dog's games and movies/TV shows based on them will recognise) and more. There are also some returning characters, and most of them will get to fight in far more organised battles when Mortal Kombat 2 premieres on the 24th of October.