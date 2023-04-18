Mortal Kombat 2 to start filming in June

HQ

While it wasn't as successful as some other video game adaptations, the Mortal Kombat movie ended up doing well enough that Paramount decided to greenlight a sequel fairly quickly after the first arrived.

Since then, we've heard small bits of information about the film and this continues today, as in reply to a report from Geek Vibes on Twitter, the sequel's producer, Todd Garner, confirmed that the film will start filming in June in Australia.

The production will then last until September, meaning it hopefully won't be too long until we start to hear even more information and news relating to this next instalment in the modern Mortal Kombat film series.