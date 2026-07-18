Mortal Kombat 2 premieres on HBO Max next week

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In the mood for some over-the-top violence? Well, we've got some exciting news: HBO Max is getting a new addition this week in the form of Netherrealm Studios' most beloved fighters. You heard it right: Scorpion, Kitana, Liu Kang, Johnny Cage (played by Karl Urban himself), and all the others are set to continue their battles on the streaming service when Mortal Kombat 2 is being added.

On July 24, you can check out the movie and see if Shao Kahn succeeds in his devious plans. If you want to read more about it, we recommend our review, which you can find here. If you've already seen it, share your thoughts in the comments section and let other Gamereactor readers know whether it's time well spent or not.