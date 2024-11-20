English
Mortal Kombat 2

Mortal Kombat 2 hit with shocking (not that shocking) R rating

For "strong bloody violence and gore". Who would have expected that?

As sure as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west and the seasons rolling by one after the other, we can always trust in a Mortal Kombat project to be hit with the most mature rating possible. Unsurprisingly, this trend is continuing once again with 2025's live-action film sequel, Mortal Kombat 2, as now the rating for the film has been revealed, wherein we also learn a little of what to expect.

As per Filmratings.com, it's noted that Mortal Kombat 2 will have an R rating and the reason for that is the "strong bloody violence and gore, and language". Essentially, it looks as though we're in store for an authentic Mortal Kombat experience once again when this film arrives in almost 11 months on October 24, 2025.

What are you hoping to see in the Mortal Kombat 2 film?

