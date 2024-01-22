Mortal Kombat 2 has finished filming

Despite some mixed reviews for the Mortal Kombat movie from 2021, it still became a pretty big success for Warner Bros., who fairly early on decided that it should get a sequel. And now Mortal Kombat 2 has taken a pretty big step towards completion, as the crew have wrapped filming.

Simon McQuoid is the director, a position he also had for the first movie, and most of the stars are back to reprise their roles. One of the newcomers is Karl Urban from The Boys, who is playing Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, which seems like an interesting casting. We think he would make a much better Kano, who's once again played by Josh Lawson.

It is still not confirmed if Mortal Kombat 2 premieres during 2024, but it seems fairly likely this will happen, even it will spend quite some time in the post-production.