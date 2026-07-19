Mortal Kombat 2 director talks about a potential third movie: "Wait and see"

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A few months ago, Mortal Kombat 2 debuted in cinemas and proved to be a middling success (despite an excellent opening) when looking at box office performance. To this day, it has generated just shy of $130 million in ticket sales, which likely doesn't do a whole lot for the future of the series in cinemas. But there is a saving grace, and this is that many movies look to make up a lot of their revenue from on-demand and home-viewing platforms these days, meaning the future of Mortal Kombat in cinemas is still up in the air.

To this end, in an interview with JoBlo, director Simon McQuoid recently spoke about the future of the film series and whether or not there will be a third flick. While he wouldn't provide a firm answer, he did express a decision has yet to be made due to the full "lifecycle" of the movie not yet playing out.

"I think the lifecycle of this film needs to totally play out before anything could be stated officially. So I would say, wait and see."

What McQuoid was rather vocal about was the future of Mortal Kombat overall, with the director explaining Ed Boon and the folks at NetherRealm have a lot of ideas and plans in place for more chapters in the saga.

"From the little bits that Ed's told me of what's coming up, it's very exciting what they've got. I can't divulge anything—that would be wrong of me—but what they're cooking up is pretty exciting. I think the next thing they do is going to be quite exciting."

For more on Mortal Kombat 2, you can read our review of the film here, and also head this way for Boon's teaser of 10+ movies and also who the stars behind Kitana and Jade would like to fight in the series.