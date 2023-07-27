Mortal Kombat 1's story will be around 5-6 hours long

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1's story mode will take around the same amount of time as that of Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11, according to series co-creator Ed Boon.

Boon confirmed the news over on Twitter. Considering that Mortal Kombat X's campaign alongside the story mode of Mortal Kombat 11 took somewhere between 5 and 6 hours to run through, we can imagine the same will be true for the upcoming fighter.

Mortal Kombat likes to stand out from the crowd a bit with its story mode, going for bombastic cinematic action to set up fight scenes since the reboot of Mortal Kombat (2011). While the story modes won't be winning any Oscars, they certainly provide good fun and by the looks of it Mortal Kombat 1 will give us the same.