Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Disney Illusion Island
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Mortal Kombat 1

      Mortal Kombat 1's story will be around 5-6 hours long

      It's approximately the same length as that of MKX and MK11.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Mortal Kombat 1's story mode will take around the same amount of time as that of Mortal Kombat X and Mortal Kombat 11, according to series co-creator Ed Boon.

      Boon confirmed the news over on Twitter. Considering that Mortal Kombat X's campaign alongside the story mode of Mortal Kombat 11 took somewhere between 5 and 6 hours to run through, we can imagine the same will be true for the upcoming fighter.

      Mortal Kombat likes to stand out from the crowd a bit with its story mode, going for bombastic cinematic action to set up fight scenes since the reboot of Mortal Kombat (2011). While the story modes won't be winning any Oscars, they certainly provide good fun and by the looks of it Mortal Kombat 1 will give us the same.

      Mortal Kombat 1

      Related texts



      Loading next content