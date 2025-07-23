Mortal Kombat 1's next patch won't be its final one, says Ed Boon

HQ

Despite speculation, it seems that Netherrealm isn't quite done with Mortal Kombat 1 just yet. After rumours of DLC cancellation and the coming months spelling the end of the latest Mortal Kombat's support, the granddaddy of the franchise himself Ed Boon has confirmed there's more to come.

Responding to YouTuber Super on Twitter/X, Ed Boon said that the next patch - which will arrive some time after EVO 2025 - is highly unlikely to be Mortal Kombat 1's final patch. Super's video, which he linked in his original post, speculated on the upcoming update being the final bit of major content for Mortal Kombat 1 due to the game not receiving much if any attention in recent months, and the chances of new DLC being non-existent.

With Mortal Kombat 2 arriving in theatres later this year, it's likely that Netherrealm Studios wants to keep Mortal Kombat 1 alive for some time to come, as there's a great bit of cross-promotion that can be done between the film and game. A Karl Urban Johnny Cage skin would go down a treat, after all.

Mortal Kombat 1 is out now on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.