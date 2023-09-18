Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1's day one patch brings a boatload of changes

From some new accessibility options to a wealth of much-needed Switch improvements, NetherRealm is already hard at work on patching Mortal Kombat 1.

HQ

Early access may have begun for those who pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1, but tomorrow marks the date of the official launch and with it NetherRealm is bringing a large patch for the fighting game.

For PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players, there are a bunch of more minor changes, including UI refinements, some more accessibility options, 4K resolution in Story Mode, and tweaks to the final boss.

On Nintendo Switch, though, it seems the game is being fully unlocked with this patch, as users will be able to experience online play, finish the Story Mode, tutorials, Tournament modes, and a lot more. Check out the full patch notes here.

