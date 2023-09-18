Mortal Kombat 1's day one patch brings a boatload of changes

HQ

Early access may have begun for those who pre-ordered Mortal Kombat 1, but tomorrow marks the date of the official launch and with it NetherRealm is bringing a large patch for the fighting game.

For PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players, there are a bunch of more minor changes, including UI refinements, some more accessibility options, 4K resolution in Story Mode, and tweaks to the final boss.

On Nintendo Switch, though, it seems the game is being fully unlocked with this patch, as users will be able to experience online play, finish the Story Mode, tutorials, Tournament modes, and a lot more. Check out the full patch notes here.