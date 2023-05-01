Mortal Kombat 12 teased in new video

HQ

Many of the talented developers over at Netherrealm didn't exactly hide their disappointment when Warner Bros. decided to announce Mortal Kombat 12 in one of the least exciting ways ever, but at least is seems like we're getting closer to the full reveal.

Because the team has released a video where it says thank you for staying with Mortal Kombat for 30 years, as the first game was released in arcades back in 1992 before coming to consoles the following year. Not exactly much to get your heart pumping...until the end when Ed Boon ays his thanks by saying there's more coming and then shows a teaser trailer that basically confirms the obvious: that Mortal Kombat 12 will continue where Mortal Kombat 11's time-manipulating story left off.

This on a date with no significant to the franchise, so it sure seems like Netherrealm is getting ready to show us what we've been waiting for.