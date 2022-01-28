Mortal Kombat 12 not accidentally leaked

HQ

Late last night, the senior production manager Jonathan Anderson at Netherrealm Studios shared a picture from his desk on Twitter. As internet always does with these things, they quickly analysed it discovered something suspicious.

It turns out that in the upper right corner (the on the screen), there's a file name partly visible that says "MK12_Mast", indication that it would be a master of Mortal Kombat 12. There's also a mail saying something in the lines of "our fans eagerly scrape the internet for any trace" when it comes to Mortal Kombat. Therefore Anderson should "Take extra care with this material".

The tweet was instantly removed, but is clearly too good to be a real leak with the double whammy of both file name and mail. Still, there have been a lot of rumours claiming that Netherrealm Studios is indeed making Mortal Kombat 12, and a developer teasing it does still points towards the rumours being true, unless the developer really wanted to disappoint the fans.