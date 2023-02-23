Mortal Kombat 12 announced without any fanfare at all

For almost two years, there have been a steady stream of rumors and speculations about Netherrealm Studios' next title. Mortal Kombat 11 was released 2019, and so far the developers have alternated between Mortal Kombat and Injustice. This means it should be Injustice 3 this time, but there have also been vague rumors about something Marvel related.

So far, Netherrealm Studios has been very secretive about the project and teased their fans about it for quite some time. A few hours ago, we finally got the answer in the most unceremonious way possible. Very briefly during Warner Bros. Discovery's latest quarterly report, it was revealed without any fanfare at all that Mortal Kombat 12 is coming 2023 (probably referring to fiscal year, which ends 2024 on March 31).

With the cat out of the bag in the saddest way possible, we assume a more formal announcement will be delivered very soon.