Mortal Kombat 11's Summer Heat skin pack to release next week

Mortal Kombat 11 is getting a steamy, semi-coronavirus appropriate skin pack featuring skins for Baraka, Erron Black and Kitana. The pack, titled Summer Heat, is included for those who own the Aftermath expansion and it's set to release on August 6, i.e. on Thursday next week.

Get ready to kick the butts of your opponents (or crush their skulls with lethal force, that's up to you) as Off the Bone Baraka, Fireworks Erron Black and Endless Summer Kitana, the latter two of which are wearing face masks, as per usual (be like Erron Black and Kitana, not Baraka - stay safe this summer and wear a mask, preferably as stylish as the two below).

Will you check the new skins out next week?