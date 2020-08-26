Mortal Kombat 11's Klassic Femme Fatale Pack out now

You're watching Advertisements

Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios have just released the second of three character skin packs for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. The Klassic Femme Fatale skin pack is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One, and you can get skins inspired by Mortal Kombat 3 for Kitana, presented in her distinctive blue colour; Jade, in her iconic green dress; and Skarlet, in her unmistakable red-blood dress. The Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack will also be available for Nintendo Switch on August 28.

The Klassic Femme Fatale skin pack follows the previously released Summer Heat skin pack and precedes the All Saints' Night pack, which will launch on October 8. The three packs are available to all Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath owners and each includes three new skins.