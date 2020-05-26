Mortal Kombat 11 trailer introduces newest addition Robocop

You watching Advertisements

It's really nice and thoughtful of Netherrealm Studios - although maybe not entirely necessary - to release a Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath video called Meet Robocop. We assume roughly 99,97% of our readers are very familiar with this pop-cultural icon, but we're still happy they did as Robocop looks stunning. Everything from his movements to the voice is spot on.

Check out the video below, and as a reminder, you can actually download and play as Robocop starting today as the Aftermath expansion has officially been released.