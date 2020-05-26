Cookies

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 trailer introduces newest addition Robocop

Developer Netherrealm Studios wants you to really get to know the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster.

It's really nice and thoughtful of Netherrealm Studios - although maybe not entirely necessary - to release a Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath video called Meet Robocop. We assume roughly 99,97% of our readers are very familiar with this pop-cultural icon, but we're still happy they did as Robocop looks stunning. Everything from his movements to the voice is spot on.

Check out the video below, and as a reminder, you can actually download and play as Robocop starting today as the Aftermath expansion has officially been released.

Mortal Kombat 11

