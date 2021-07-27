Mortal Kombat 11 reaches 12 million units sold

Developer NetherRealm Studios and Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment earlier revealed that the latest entry of Mortal Kombat franchise, Mortal Kombat 11, has already sold 12 million units worldwide ever since its initial launch in April, 2019.

Moreover, the total sales of the Mortal Kombat series also surpassed 73 million console units, and the Mortal Kombat Mobile has been downloaded more than 138 million times, "with millions of people actively playing Mortal Kombat every day across console and mobile platforms", as pointed out in a press release.

"When Mortal Kombat launched nearly 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would grow into the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold," said Ed Boon, Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios and Co-Creator of Mortal Kombat. "We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have shown us over the years."

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Google Stadia now.