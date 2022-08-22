Mortal Kombat 11 gets a 30th Anniversary Ultimate Bundle

HQ

Mortal Kombat 11 was released a little over three years ago, and has since then been expanded and improved in a really impressive way. It's the latest game in the franchise that originally started on October 8 1992, and we assumed Netherrealm Studios would highlight this is some way, possibly by announcing Mortal Kombat 12, that has been rumored for quite some time.

It turns out they will in fact celebrate this anniversary, but it seems like it will be in a much smaller fashion than anticipated. As noted by several people on social media, a product called Mortal Kombat: The 30th Anniversary Ultimate Bundle was added for pre-order from Amazon UK a few days ago.

So, what is so ultimate about it then? Well, besides Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate delivered in a steelbook, you also get the 2021 Mortal Kombat film. As the package is priced £29.99 (roughly equal to €35), it's pretty good value for your money - but surely Mortal Kombat deserves a bigger celebration than this? Let's keep our fingers crossed Netherrealm Studios has something more in store for all the fans.

