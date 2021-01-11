Mortal Kombat 11 creator does not want to become a playable character

You're watching Advertisements

There has been plenty of spectacular guest characters added to the Mortal Kombat series since Warner took the reigns and rebooted the series back in 2011. Most of them come from famous action and horror movies like Rambo, Robocop, Jason Vorhees, Freddy Krueger and the Alien Xenomorph.

But one character we still haven't seen, and that fairly frequently is requested by fans, is the series creator and long time director Ed Boon. But this isn't anything we should be hoping for, as Boon reveals in a FestiGame livestream that he prefers to keep his head on his shoulders:

"Why don't you put Ed Boon as a fighter in the game?' I never understood why they would ask that. That's such a strange question. And I don't think that's ever going to happen either. I don't want people coming up with ways to cut my head off."

Do you think Boon would be a nice touch in Mortal Kombat as a playable character?

Thanks EventHubs