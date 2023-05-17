Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 will be announced tomorrow

Get over here!

Netherrealm started May by basically confirming that what we then called Mortal Kombat 12 would be unveiled this month, and then teased it would be a reboot called Mortal Kombat 1 one week later. Another week has gone, and third time's the charm.

Today's teaser trailer reveals that Mortal Kombat 1 will finally be shown off at 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST tomorrow. I wouldn't be surprised if this will be a cinematic or in-engine teaser before we get some gameplay at the PlayStation Showcase next week, but we'll see in less than 24 hours.

Mortal Kombat 1

