Mortal Kombat 1 will be announced tomorrow

Netherrealm started May by basically confirming that what we then called Mortal Kombat 12 would be unveiled this month, and then teased it would be a reboot called Mortal Kombat 1 one week later. Another week has gone, and third time's the charm.

Today's teaser trailer reveals that Mortal Kombat 1 will finally be shown off at 2 PM BST / 3 PM CEST tomorrow. I wouldn't be surprised if this will be a cinematic or in-engine teaser before we get some gameplay at the PlayStation Showcase next week, but we'll see in less than 24 hours.