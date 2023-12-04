Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 will add Quan Chi next week

A new gameplay trailer also reveals Khameleon joins the game as a Kameo fighter in January.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It hasn't even been a month since Omni-Man became a playable character in Mortal Kombat 1, but Netherrealm is already preparing to add an old favourite to the fighting game.

Today's gameplay trailer reveals that Quan Chi joins Mortal Kombat 1 on the 14th of December if you have the Kombat Pack before everyone else can get him one week later. We're also told Khameleon will join the Kameo roster sometime in January, which means we'll get John Cena's Peacemaker in February if Netherrealm manages to stay on schedule.

You can see both Quan Chi and Khameleon in action in the gameplay trailer below.

HQ
Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts

0
Mortal Kombat 1Score

Mortal Kombat 1
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

NetherRealm's fighters are back to kick butt in the bloodiest way possible in a completely rebooted universe. We've checked out whether it lives up to its potential...



Loading next content