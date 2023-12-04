Mortal Kombat 1 will add Quan Chi next week

HQ

It hasn't even been a month since Omni-Man became a playable character in Mortal Kombat 1, but Netherrealm is already preparing to add an old favourite to the fighting game.

Today's gameplay trailer reveals that Quan Chi joins Mortal Kombat 1 on the 14th of December if you have the Kombat Pack before everyone else can get him one week later. We're also told Khameleon will join the Kameo roster sometime in January, which means we'll get John Cena's Peacemaker in February if Netherrealm manages to stay on schedule.

You can see both Quan Chi and Khameleon in action in the gameplay trailer below.