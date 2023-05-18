Mortal Kombat 1 trailer confirms September launch

HQ

Netherrealm has as promised finally officially revealed the long rumoured Mortal Kombat 1, and the first trailer will definitely lead to some discussions.

Because Mortal Kombat 1's first trailer confirms that Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Liu Kang, Kitana and Mileena are back, but they look quite different than we're used to. The reason for this is that this reboot takes place in the new universe created by Liu Kang, and that's not all. We're also told there will be a completely new fighting system, new game modes, a partner system called Kameo Fighters, and of course: Fatalities.

Detailed information about all of these things will come throughout this summer leading up to Mortal Kombat 1's launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on September 19. There will also be a beta in August, and those buying the Premium Edition or Kollector's Edition will get access to the game on September 14.