Mortal Kombat 1 tops UK sales charts

Mortal Kombat 1 proves to be a major hit in the UK market, earning the number 1 spot in the UK boxed sales charts. However, as reported by Gamesindustry.biz's Chris Ding, the latest fighting game has dropped 38% compared to the launch of Mortal Kombat 11.

Of course, physical sales are becoming less common as time passes by, but it's worth noting that the launch of the new fighter has taken a bit of a hit. In terms of the other recent major releases, Lies of P has made a great first impression, scoring the number 3 slot in the sales charts ahead of Pikmin 1+2.

Payday 3 sits at number 7, which isn't too surprising considering again a lot of the sales of this game are likely to be digital from the PC market. Starfield has dropped way down to number 19, though, and The Crew Motorfest is sitting in the 11th spot.