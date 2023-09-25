Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 tops UK sales charts

But physical launch sales are down 38% from MK 11.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 proves to be a major hit in the UK market, earning the number 1 spot in the UK boxed sales charts. However, as reported by Gamesindustry.biz's Chris Ding, the latest fighting game has dropped 38% compared to the launch of Mortal Kombat 11.

Of course, physical sales are becoming less common as time passes by, but it's worth noting that the launch of the new fighter has taken a bit of a hit. In terms of the other recent major releases, Lies of P has made a great first impression, scoring the number 3 slot in the sales charts ahead of Pikmin 1+2.

Payday 3 sits at number 7, which isn't too surprising considering again a lot of the sales of this game are likely to be digital from the PC market. Starfield has dropped way down to number 19, though, and The Crew Motorfest is sitting in the 11th spot.

Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts

0
Mortal Kombat 1Score

Mortal Kombat 1
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

NetherRealm's fighters are back to kick butt in the bloodiest way possible in a completely rebooted universe. We've checked out whether it lives up to its potential...



Loading next content