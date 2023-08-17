Mortal Kombat 1 to get a new trailer at Gamescom ONL

HQ

Geoff Keighley has revealed that there will be a new trailer revealed for Mortal Kombat 1 at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The trailer will be presented by the one and only Ed Boon, and fans are already clamouring to see their favourite characters make a return in this new game. There are only a few character slots left to be filled, but with Kameos as well there is a higher chance that some lesser-known characters will make a return.

Who do you want to see revealed in the new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer?