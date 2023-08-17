Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 to get a new trailer at Gamescom ONL

With only a few roster slots left to fill, we can imagine they'll be taken up in this trailer.

Geoff Keighley has revealed that there will be a new trailer revealed for Mortal Kombat 1 at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The trailer will be presented by the one and only Ed Boon, and fans are already clamouring to see their favourite characters make a return in this new game. There are only a few character slots left to be filled, but with Kameos as well there is a higher chance that some lesser-known characters will make a return.

Who do you want to see revealed in the new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer?

