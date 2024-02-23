Mortal Kombat 1 to finally get "Krossplay" next week

HQ

NetherRealm has confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 players on a few different platforms will finally be able to take on each other as soon as next week. The fighting game, which effectively rebooted the series' story (again) will be getting what is being dubbed "krossplay" in its next patch, which will be arriving next week.

NetherRealm has said that this crossplay feature won't stretch to every platform, and that only PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S can look to play together. Essentially, don't expect to be able to use your RTX 4090-powered $5,000 PC battle station capable of clocking the game to 300 fps to curb stomp any Switch players struggling to maintain 30 fps anytime soon.

We can expect more information in regard to this feature early next week, but to tie you over until then, head over here for further details regarding the upcoming Peacemaker character.