Mortal Kombat 1 to "feel authentic" on Nintendo Switch, studios working on port "for years now"

HQ

With the summer fast approaching, it's only a short time until we get to see a new milestone in Mortal Kombat's history with a new universe coming out on September 19th. We at Gamereactor got a sneak preview of the full experience during Summer Game Fest, and also had a fantastic chat with franchise co-creator and director at NetherRealm Studios, Ed Boon.

HQ

While we've already extracted some interesting facts about the Kameo Fighters and the new story mode, there were still a few questions up in the air, especially after the announcement that this title would be coming to Nintendo Switch, which understandably requires a lot of work to port to Nintendo's handheld if the result is to be optimal. Boon was confident as the team has been working on it for years.

"Well we've been working with the studio that is translating the game from our version to the Switch for years now. And they know how we create content, and we always talk really early on in terms of where we can cut corners to make it fit and all that.

It's a very different hardware system, as you can imagine. So that's definitely one of the challenges that we have, but we do feel that we're gonna have something that is gonna feel authentic, and it'll feel play-wise just like the PlayStation and the Xbox versions."

Kameo Fighters, "a challenge to balance"

Returning to the subject of the Kameo Fighters, whose matchmaking will be much better explained in the story mode, one of the unknowns is how this mechanic will affect the competitive side of the game, and how the balance between innovation and sustaining the familiar gameplay base is maintained.

"Yeah that's definitely going to be a challenge. We are constantly working with pro players. Getting them in and letting them really kind of find out what they can do with it and see if they kind of cross a line where we feel like, you know, we obviously don't want a combo that lasts one minute long for instance. We don't want something crazy like that."

To which we point out that that is what Fatalities are for, of course.

"Yeah exactly. So we want to find the balance between creativity and fun and also just keeping the game going. The overall pace of the game."