Mortal Kombat 1 shows off gameplay for the first time in new trailer

We knew what we had to look forward to. Summer Games Fest 2023 would be the time when we would get our first look at gameplay for the next installment in the Mortal Kombat saga - and we did. In a long trailer we got to see several classic characters like Scorpion, Liu Kang, Johnny Cage and Sub Zero interacting with each other in story sequences, fighting and using fatalities. If you were worried that there wouldn't be as much flesh, blood and broken bones as there used to be - you needn't have worried at all.

Then Ed Boon, Mortal Kombat's dad, took the stage. He first announced that none other than Jean Claude Van Damme will be doing the voice of Johnny Cage, and then Boon went on to talk about why they chose to reboot the universe and what that means. Previously bitter enemies, such as Scorpion and Sub Zero, are now brothers.

The big new feature this time is kameos, which means that you choose two characters for each fight. These can then be combined in various unique combos. Boon lets us know that we can expect a lot more news during the summer - the Mortal Kombat 1 launch is not very far away. September 19 is the date, and the formats are PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch (probably via streaming). Watch the trailer below.